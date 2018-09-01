Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,027,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

