Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media stories about Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Piedmont Office Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6945170066476 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE PDM opened at $19.84 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

