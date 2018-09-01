Pinduoduo Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 4th (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo’s (NASDAQ:PDD) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 4th. Pinduoduo had issued 85,600,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $1,626,400,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Pinduoduo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $19.35 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a selection of priced merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

