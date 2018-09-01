Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,836 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,502,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 170,419 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 173.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,831 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $613,903.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,502.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,068,152. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

