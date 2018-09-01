Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.16% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 853,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,047.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS opened at $9.12 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.