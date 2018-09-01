Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (ULTA) a $270.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.72.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total transaction of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,655,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 428,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,603,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

