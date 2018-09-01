PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,434 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $40,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 8,655 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $579,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $4,796,623 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

