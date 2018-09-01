PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,835 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $36,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ePlus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ePlus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,888,000 after buying an additional 155,908 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ePlus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 27,995 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,968.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,653.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,824 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $290,363.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,293.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,854. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 16.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.