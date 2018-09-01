Pollard Banknote Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (PBL)

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of PBL opened at C$20.60 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$13.10 and a twelve month high of C$24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and charitable gaming products and services worldwide. The company offers instant tickets and lottery services, including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, interactive gaming, Social Instants, retail management services, and vending machines, including charitable game systems and tickets under the brand name of Diamond Game.

