Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTLA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $64.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $10,077,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.