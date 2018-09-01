Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allot Communications (ALLT) Stock Price

News headlines about Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allot Communications earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.6892319107818 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allot Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 32,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

