PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Short Interest Update

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,149,270 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the July 31st total of 1,884,795 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,715,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 1,160,148 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 810,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 333,140 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 703,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 226,845 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPDF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. PPDAI Group has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

