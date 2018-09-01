PPL Corp (PPL) Holdings Lifted by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 131.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 267.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

