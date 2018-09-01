Premier African Minerals (PREM) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note published on Friday.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Friday.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

