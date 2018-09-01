Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 914.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $35,306.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $123,893.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,848 shares of company stock worth $4,190,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

