Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after buying an additional 25,033,738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,199,000 after buying an additional 5,268,738 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,078,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,865,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,179,000 after buying an additional 1,045,300 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $292.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

