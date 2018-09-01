Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,511.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $151.28.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

