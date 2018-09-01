Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,748. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

