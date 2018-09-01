Prototanium Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 24 Hours (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Prototanium has traded flat against the US dollar. Prototanium has a total market cap of $164,240.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prototanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00011582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00091460 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Prototanium

PR is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,006 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno.

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

