PROUD Money Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $174.00 (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, PROUD Money has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. PROUD Money has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PROUD Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PROUD Money alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.03028155 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012714 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000719 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005378 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002346 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001702 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money (CRYPTO:PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld.

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PROUD Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PROUD Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.