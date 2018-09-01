Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Prudential Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 15,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jack E. Rothkopf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

