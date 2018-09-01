Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $366.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $277.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.12. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,953,106 shares of company stock worth $163,610,604. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,285,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 172,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

