PVH (PVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $93,575,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,292,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after buying an additional 507,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,601,000 after buying an additional 364,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 298,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.