Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden Sells 10,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QTWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 871,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.