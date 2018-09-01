Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Lowered by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.73.

NYSE CMG opened at $475.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $205,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.