Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE BBY opened at $79.56 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 155,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

