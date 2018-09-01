Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTX opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

