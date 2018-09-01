Quanta Services (PWR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Quanta Services have unperformed the industry in past one-year time frame. Estimates have also been trending downward for 2018 and 2019, over the past 30 days. Softer-than-expected margin performance of the oil and gas segment (down 350 bps in the second quarter of 2018) due to harsh weather conditions raises concern. Also, lower contribution of a larger project also added to the woes. That said, the company remains optimistic about the second half of 2018 as base business activity seasonally increases and larger pipeline projects speed up the pace. Again, the company’s communications infrastructure services business is also anticipated to benefit from present industry trends. Quanta Services is actively pursuing opportunities with various U.S. telecom and cable MSOs.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 202.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

