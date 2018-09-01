Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari sold 3,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sam Heidari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Sam Heidari sold 4,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $35,726.08.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50.

NASDAQ:QTNA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 556,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,584. The company has a market capitalization of $630.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.77. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 48.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

