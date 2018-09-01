Quotient (QTNT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QTNT. BTIG Research set a $10.00 target price on Quotient and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.11.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 341.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 539.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

