RadNet (RDNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $671.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.32. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $129,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,652.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $676,200. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.