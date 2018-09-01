Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Range Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 356.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.