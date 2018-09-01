Rawcoin Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Rawcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rawcoin has a market capitalization of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rawcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00295467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00158969 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035852 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

Rawcoin is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin.

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

