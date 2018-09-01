Raymond James Cuts Nuvista Energy (NVA) Price Target to C$13.75

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Friday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nuvista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.48.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

NVA opened at C$7.55 on Friday. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.89.

In related news, insider Jonathan Andrew Wright acquired 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$35,712.00.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.