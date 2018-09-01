Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,511 Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 800.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 198,455 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,786 shares of company stock worth $22,766,339. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.