Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

