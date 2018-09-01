RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Sells $6,851,749.50 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 112,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $6,851,749.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,309,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,051,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 296,980 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $18,130,629.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 134,362 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $7,861,520.62.

On Friday, June 22nd, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 476,962 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $27,058,054.26.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 166,280 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $10,139,754.40.

On Thursday, June 7th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $26,757,286.24.

RP opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.07.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $216.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RealPage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 10,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 797,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RealPage by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $11,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

