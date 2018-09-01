Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (UK) Receives News Impact Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NASDAQ:UK) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8852425460297 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

UK stock remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Friday. Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

