Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Director Sells $252,980.00 in Stock

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RLH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLH. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 70.6% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 422,468 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLH. TheStreet raised Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

