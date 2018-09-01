Renasant Corp. (RNST) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Renasant by 2,105.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 725,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renasant by 377.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 178,716 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 110,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renasant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,069,000 after acquiring an additional 105,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 5.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,260,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director Michael D. Shmerling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

