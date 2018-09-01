Renasant (RNST) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renasant earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5783213473405 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Renasant news, Director Michael D. Shmerling bought 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.