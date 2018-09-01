Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.81% of Republic Services worth $179,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,630,000 after acquiring an additional 367,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,945,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,568 shares of company stock worth $23,819,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

RSG stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $74.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

