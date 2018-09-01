Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arlo Technologies Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ARLO)

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Arlo Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital analyst S. Khan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Christine Marie Gorjanc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Cs Lo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $520,000.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.