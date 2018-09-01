Research Analysts Set Expectations for Phibro Animal Health Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report issued on Thursday, August 30th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Gabelli also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

PAHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.90. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $814,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,940 shares of company stock worth $22,026,956. Insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

