ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,187,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,627,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,687,000 after buying an additional 638,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,776,000 after buying an additional 740,239 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $291,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,820 shares of company stock worth $1,361,638. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

