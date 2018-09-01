Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Resolute Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 526.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resolute Energy.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

NYSE REN traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 404,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,465. Resolute Energy has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of 549.33 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $30,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Betz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,328 shares of company stock worth $107,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter worth $18,711,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 138,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resolute Energy (REN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.