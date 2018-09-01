Resolute Energy (REN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

REN stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Resolute Energy has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a P/E ratio of 549.33 and a beta of 3.35.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Resolute Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $30,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,328 shares of company stock worth $107,965. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Resolute Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Resolute Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

