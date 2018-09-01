Reviewing LexinFintech (LX) and Its Competitors

LexinFintech (NASDAQ: LX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LexinFintech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LexinFintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 2 0 2.67 LexinFintech Competitors 200 807 1034 48 2.45

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $20.27, suggesting a potential upside of 70.88%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.89%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech Competitors 12.06% -58.63% -6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $857.97 million $36.94 million 53.91 LexinFintech Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.68

LexinFintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

