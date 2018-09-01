Reviewing Panasonic (PCRFY) & Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Panasonic (NYSE: ARLO) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Panasonic and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arlo Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.98%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Panasonic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panasonic and Arlo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $72.08 billion 0.38 $2.12 billion $0.91 13.07 Arlo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.95% 12.64% 3.77% Arlo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Arlo Technologies does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Panasonic beats Arlo Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc. The Eco Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, nursing care related products, etc. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, surveillance cameras, etc. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment provides automotive use infotainment systems, electrical components, automotive mirrors, lithium ion and automotive batteries, dry batteries, automation controls, electric motors, electronic components, electronic materials, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc. The Others segment provides detached housing construction, apartment housing leasing services, etc.; undertakes remodeling contract works; sells land, properties, and condominiums; offers real estate brokerage, leasing, and management services; and manufactures and sells system materials for industrial housing. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.

