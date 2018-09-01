Reviewing WMIH (WMIH) and Its Peers

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WMIH to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WMIH and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 151.00 WMIH Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.67

WMIH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WMIH and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 200 807 1034 48 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 15.23%. Given WMIH’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.63% -6.91%

Summary

WMIH competitors beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

